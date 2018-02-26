Kutztown Fire responds to Carbon Monoxide Alarm at Golden Bear Village South

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

Kutztown Fire crews were dispatched to Golden Bear Village South on Thursday, Feb. 22 for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

The call went out around 4:15 p.m., bringing the borough’s rescue and ladder truck to building 30 in the apartment complex at the south end of campus.

An ambulance from Kutztown Area Transport was also called to the scene.

A fire crew was sent into the building to investigate, and readings showed no sign of carbon monoxide, according to radio traffic.

“We monitored the entire area, and zero readings. Apparently, maintenance was here and replaced the (detector) head before we got here,” said Kutztown Fire Captain Todd Evans over radio communications.

Fire crews were clear of the scene by 4:41 p.m