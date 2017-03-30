KUR receives awards at intercollegiate conference

on •

Recognized for “Best Use of Sound Effects” and “Best Use of Video in a Radio Studio”

By Jillian Baker

News Editor

The 77th Annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Conference was held this past weekend in New York City, and KU Radio (KUR) took home the gold in two categories.

Categories included “Best Use of Sound Effects” for Chris Luttrel’s show “Romp Around Kutztown,” produced by Bryan Blake, as well as “Best Use of Video in a Radio Studio” for “5th Avenue Sports Talk” with Tom Long and Connor High.

In addition, KUR was a runner up finalists in “Best Use of YouTube by a Radio Station” and “Best College Radio Station in the Country at a University with under 10,000 Enrollment.”

KUR has also won “Best Use of Social Media,” “Best News Interview” twice, finalist for “Best Station Promo,” “Best Station Event,” “Outstanding Staff Advisor” (Mike Regensburger,) and numerous other awards and finalist nominations.

Regensburger said, “thanks to great students and staff personalities of KUR, the university for their solid and unwavering support and of course the many listeners (rated over 120,000 webstream listening minutes per month,) because if they weren’t out there, there’d be no point for us to be on-the-air.”

“Thanks so much for listening to your award-winning university radio station in Kutztown, Pa, KUR,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email

Print

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: News