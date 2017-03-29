Track competes at PSAC Indoor Championship

on •

Two KU athletes earn all-region honors.

By Jenny Mosley

Sports Editor

KU’s track and field teams ended their indoor seasons on high notes. Both the men’s and women’s team had one member wrap up their season with All-Region distinction.

Brandon Raguz earned All-Region status in the pole vault after an impressive junior season. Raguz moved into 7th place all-time at KU when he hit a mark of 15-11 at the Golden Bear Invitational. His jump of 15-7 at the 2017 PSAC Indoor Championship was good enough for 3rd place in the conference.

McKenzie Fagan represented the women’s track and field team well, earning her first conference championship in the high jump. Fagan jumped a career-best and second best all-time 5-07.25 at the PSAC Indoor Championships, earning her top spot on the podium.

Fagan would go on to represent KU at the NCAA Championships, where she finished in 16th place.

Ashley Stewart ended her freshman campaign as a school record-holder. Stewart ran a career-best 57.73 in the 400m to earn fourth place at the conference championship.

Steph Bresadola and Alexis Dongvort both ran career-bests and finished in the top ten of the 3000m run. Dongvort finished ninth in 10:25.28. Bresadola finished in fourth with a time of 10:16.68. Bresadola’s time also moved her into sixth all-time program history.

Joining Fagan in the high jump, Shelby Samuels cleared a career-best 5-5 to earn fifth place and moved to fourth-all time in school history.

In the field, Macey Tanseco finished sixth in the shot put. Her best throw came at 43-9.75.

KU ended their PSAC competition by finishing fifth in the 4x400m relay. The team of Nicole Boldosser, Erin Callaghan, Kelly Groth and Ashley Stewart won its preliminary heat before running 3:58.71 in the finals. Their run earned them fourth all-time in school history.

The women ended their 2017 PSAC indoor season in sixth, their best finish since 2013.

On the men’s side, KU finished their weekend in 7th with three Golden Bears posting new program records.

Anthony Bullaro broke his own school record in the 60m hurdles. Bullaro was one of three Golden Bears to compete in the 60m hurdles finals where he finished in 5h. His time of 8.26 was just .04 seconds shy of a podium spot.

Mike Burton and Obi Ogbonna also ran in the 60m hurdle finals. Burton finished 7th in 9.02 while Ogbonna finished 8th in 9.45.

Steve Maine ran a career best 8:37.82 to finish fifth in the 3000m. His time moved Maine from 7th all-time to 3rd all-time in program history.

In the 800m, Jared Luckanitz ran a career-best 1:56.31 to jump to 8th all-time at KU. Luckanitz was just .24 seconds shy of third place.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Kevin Morton, Anthony Fratanduono, Tanner Lipsky and Jhaloni Johnson ran a season best 3:22.85 to finish in 6th.

