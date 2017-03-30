Bowman named KU’s first ever PSAC Athlete of the Week

on •

Lacrosse starts season 2-0

By Jenny Mosley

Sports Editor

The women’s lacrosse team began their 2017 season in the win column, defeating Chestnut Hill in a nail biter on Feb. 25.

Despite a late push by the Griffins, KU held on to pull off a 13-12 victory.

The early minutes of the game saw plenty of back and forth action with both teams scoring three goals in 13 minutes.

A late first half offensive surge saw the Golden Bears score six unanswered goals to lead 9-4 entering half time.

Chestnut Hill came out of the break on fire, scoring three straight goals to cut KU’s lead to two. KU quickly responded with a goal of their own to keep a Griffin comeback just out of reach. Soon thereafter, KU found itself up 13-9 with 14 minutes left.

With 26 seconds reaming in the match, Chestnut Hill found itself down by one, but a foul would lead to a change in possession, allowing KU to run out the clock.

KU extended their win streak to two, blowing out Felician 18-1 on March 4.

The Golden Bears held off Felician the entire first half, outscoring the Golden Falcons 11-0. Seven of those goals came in a fast paced, short 14 minutes.

The Golden Bears came within minutes of earning the shutout, giving up Felician’s only goal on their only shot with five minutes left.

KU outshot Felician 37-1. The Golden Bears held authoritative advantage in draw controls (19-2) and ground balls (26-16).

Lauren Huggins currently leads the Golden Bears in points. Huggins recorded three goals and one assist against Chestnut Hill and one goal and five assists against Felician. Her six-point total was a career-best.

MaKayla Bowman has scored nine goals through the first two games of the season.

Bowman led the Golden Bears in scoring in both games and became the first women’s lacrosse player to be named PSAC Athlete of the Week in program history.

Courtney O’Niell raised her school record for caused turnovers by recording eight in her first two games as a senior.

Freshmen Destanee Watkins, Carley Vesgo and Emily Leeb also scored their first goals of their careers.

