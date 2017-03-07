Sorority, fraternity fashion show takes place at KU

on •

By Antaneyah Johnson

Staff Writer

The Genesis chapter of Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Inc. invited KU students and friends to come to the Greek fashion show on Friday, Feb. 3. Members of the sorority and Omega Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. participated in the event.

The judges included Connections Orientation Coordinator Lisa Grabowski, Catwalk Cartel Model Coordinator LaQuay H., KU alumni Steven Robinson, and sister of the sorority, Crystal Abreu.

The greek-life members’ goals were to fundraise money for their individual philanthropies. Genesis chapter of Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Inc. raised money for “To Write Love on Her Arms.” The winner’s charity received half of the proceeds from the fashion show.

“We are the first multicultural organization in the nation,” said Jennifer Mindock, KU alumni and member of the sorority. “Our mission is to unite all women, [pursue] academic excellence and [keep] unity between the university and community.” Regardless of religion, race and background, all women are empowered.

The show started with the hosts getting their guests excited to watch the models in action following a seasonal theme. Members from Omega Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. modeled first. The male fashion included professional wear, suits, ties and swim trunks.

Next, the sorority models performed. They included undergrad Jecca Leonard from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Angiliska and Kyliah Seward from West Chester University and Mindock. The models’ outfits ranged from casual wear such as jeans with a blouse and long jackets to summer overalls. The host and president of the sorority, Tytianna Johnson, walked down the aisle with a bright smile on her face.

For the remainder of the night, artists Jake Supreme and Exodus of Manifest performed.

Once the artists finished their performance, the hosts came back and interacted with the audience. They asked for four willing participants to dance and four more to model.

When the participants finished, the judges and audience members picked their favorite dancer and model. The two winners went off the stage to gather their prize. At 11 p.m., the event concluded with the announcement of the winner of the fashion show, Omega Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

“It met my expectations because we met our overall goal amount to raise for our philanthropy,” Johnson said. “I also thought it was a phenomenal show.”

For more information about the sorority, contact Tytianna Johnson at tjohn446@live.kutztown.edu. Follow them on their Facebook: Genesis Chapter, their Snapchat: genesismsu03 and their Instagram.

