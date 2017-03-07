New local restaurant: Mad Dogs

on •

By Laura Quain

Assistant Copy Editor

Mad Dogs, located at 100 Constitution N. Blvd., opened over winter break on Jan. 2. and has received a warm welcome in the

Kutztown community, according to owners Chris Moyer and Melissa Casto.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Mad Dogs held a grand-opening ribbon, cutting ceremony, offering sampling of their food from 10:30-11 a.m., in efforts to reach out more to the student community.

“Most of our customers that come in have been townspeople, but the students that do come in, we’re loving it, a lot of return customers, and a lot of deliveries to the dorms,” said Moyer.

Their menu specializes in hot dogs and offers 33 toppings that customers can choose from. In addition, all of their hot dogs are available as veggie dogs.

While their name advertises their all-beef hot dogs, Mad Dogs also offers fresh, never frozen burgers, available with all 33 of their toppings, including mac n’ cheese, tater tots, fried egg and homemade chili.

The team has fun creating their specialty items and enjoys experimenting with new flavor combinations. “I made a hot dog the other day with bananas, chocolate, bacon and honey on it,” said Moyer.

“We do the burger of the week,” said Casto. “Every week Chris comes up with some crazy, funky burger and they’re all named after a scary movie. This week, it is Black Noon.”

According to Moyer, some of their best sellers include: King Kong, which consists of two grilled dogs, french fries, cheese sauce and secret mad dog sauce; Rocky, a hot dog, chopped rib eye steak, caramelized onions and wit wiz; and the Napoleon Dynamite, a hot dog with tater tots, bacon cheese and mad dog sauce.

Casto’s favorite specialty dog is the Sleepless in Seattle, which comes with bacon, cream cheese and caramelized onions. Moyer’s favorite is the Good Morning Vietnam. It features sriracha mayo, fresh jalapeño, carrots, cucumber and raw onions.

“We feel very blessed. Kutztown has been great,” said Casto. “We saw the place for sale and it just has such a unique, good feel to it that it just seemed like it was the right thing.”

Mad Dogs offers free delivery with no minimum price. Follow them on Instagram at maddogskutztown and their Facebook, Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Kutztown, to stay updated on their daily and weekly specials.

