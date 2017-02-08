Wrestling goes 4-0 at KU Duals

on •

Grapplers extend winning streak to 10

By Jenny Mosley

KU’s wrestling team defeated Belmont Abbey (32-11) and American International (52-3) on Jan. 21 to complete the KU Duals a perfect 4-0. The tournament victory extends KU’s winning streak to 10.

Austin Petril won both of his matches on Saturday. Petril, who is ranked No. 10 in Division II at 125, defeated Belmont 11-1 and had a 19-2 technical fall vs. American International.

Mikey O’Brien entered the mat and won both of his matches, including a pin over American International.

No. 3 T.C Warner remained unbeaten on the year by defeating Belmont Abbey. Warner narrowly pulled out a 2-1 victory to record his first non-bonus point win of the season.

Joe Baiboni took on Belmont Abbey’s 174-pounder and pinned him in a little over two minutes. Baiboni also won a 17-1 technical fall over American International.

Jeff Reimel wrestled at both 184 and 197. Reimel first took down Belmont Abbey’s 197-pounder and won a 10-0 major decision before pinning American Internationals 184-pounder in three minutes.

Ryan Appleby ended the day for the Golden Bears by picking up a 5-3 decision against Belmont Abbey at 285 pounds.

Other Golden Bears who picked up victories were Collin Schlidt at 184, Ryne Morrison at 149, Bill Manley at 157 and Christian Jenco at 197.

