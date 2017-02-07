Women’s track and field dominates Golden Bear Invitational

on •

Samuels, Dongvort highlight Golden Bear victories

By Jenny Mosley

Photo caption: “Shelby Samuels” Photo by Jeff Uleau

Photo caption: “Alexis Dongvort” Photo by Jeff Uleau

The KU women’s track and field team put on a show for all those in attendance at its annual Golden Bear Invitational on Jan 13. The Golden Bears won six events, had two All-Time Top-10 performances and nearly missed out on an NCAA provisional mark.

Shelby Samuels, who finished second in the high jump, missed an NCAA provisional mark by half of an inch. Her height of 5-4.50 (1.64m) places her eighth all-time in KU program history.

On the track, Alexis Dongvort dominated in the mile run, crossing the finish line in 5:36, almost 13 seconds before the second place finisher. Fellow Golden Bear Toni Ritrovato finished the mile in fourth with a time of 6:21.

In one of the most exciting races of the day, Steph Bresadola won the 1000m run. With her time of 3:08.66, Bresadola finished .25 seconds ahead of her competition.

Nicole Boldosser won the 500m run in a time of 1:22.15 with Julie Stratton coming in third at 1:26.52. In the 400m, Ashley Stewart won the event in a conference mark of 1:00.65.

Erin Callaghan posted her first PSAC mark, finishing sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:25.09.

In short sprints, Kelly Groth posted a PSAC mark of 7.41 seconds in the 55m dash. Her second place finish moved her to sixth all-time in school history. Valerie Mizansky finished fifth in the dash with a time of 7.58.

In the field events, Mizansky finished second in the long jump with a distance of 5.25m.

Anecia Alexaki fell in second place in the in the pole vault. After tying for best mark of

the meet at 3-30m, Alexaki came up short due to the number of jumps. Fellow Golden Bear Katie Seegert finished in third at 3-15m.

Throwers Macey Tanseco and Carissa Wehr landed in the top five of the shot put event. Tanseco came in first with a season-best and PSAC distance of 42-06.75. In the weight throw, Ashley Petre won the event for the Golden Bears. Her best distance of 48-10.75 was a personal-best and a PSAC mark.

