Home Athletics Women’s track and field dominates Golden Bear Invitational

Women’s track and field dominates Golden Bear Invitational

By on ( 0 )

Samuels, Dongvort highlight Golden Bear victories

By Jenny Mosley

Photo caption: “Shelby Samuels” Photo by Jeff Uleau

Photo caption: “Alexis Dongvort” Photo by Jeff Uleau

The KU women’s track and field team put on a show for all those in attendance at its annual Golden Bear Invitational on Jan 13. The Golden Bears won six events, had two All-Time Top-10 performances and nearly missed out on an NCAA provisional mark.

shelby-samuels-gb-invite

“Shelby Samuels” – Photo by Jeff Uleau

Shelby Samuels, who finished second in the high jump, missed an NCAA provisional mark by half of an inch. Her height of 5-4.50 (1.64m) places her eighth all-time in KU program history.

On the track, Alexis Dongvort dominated in the mile run, crossing the finish line in 5:36, almost 13 seconds before the second place finisher. Fellow Golden Bear Toni Ritrovato finished the mile in fourth with a time of 6:21.

In one of the most exciting races of the day, Steph Bresadola won the 1000m run. With her time of 3:08.66, Bresadola finished .25 seconds ahead of her competition.

Nicole Boldosser won the 500m run in a time of 1:22.15 with Julie Stratton coming in third at 1:26.52. In the 400m, Ashley Stewart won the event in a conference mark of 1:00.65.

Erin Callaghan posted her first PSAC mark, finishing sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:25.09.

lexie-dongvort-gb-invite

“Alexis Dongvort” – Photo by Jeff Uleau

In short sprints, Kelly Groth posted a PSAC mark of 7.41 seconds in the 55m dash. Her second place finish moved her to sixth all-time in school history. Valerie Mizansky finished fifth in the dash with a time of 7.58.

In the field events, Mizansky finished second in the long jump with a distance of 5.25m.

Anecia Alexaki fell in second place in the in the pole vault. After tying for best mark of

the meet at 3-30m, Alexaki came up short due to the number of jumps. Fellow Golden Bear Katie Seegert finished in third at 3-15m.

Throwers Macey Tanseco and Carissa Wehr landed in the top five of the shot put event. Tanseco came in first with a season-best and PSAC distance of 42-06.75. In the weight throw, Ashley Petre won the event for the Golden Bears. Her best distance of 48-10.75 was a personal-best and a PSAC mark.

Categories: Athletics, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: