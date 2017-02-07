KU receives $29,100 ‘It’s On Us’ grant

on •

KU teams with national campaign to combat campus sexual assault

By Jillian Baker

According to a university press release, KU received a grant totaling $29,100 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to continue partnership with “It’s On Us.”

KU recently joined forces with “It’s On Us,” a national campaign focused on sexual assault awareness and prevention on college campuses.

The purpose of the grant is to promote the “It’s On Us” campaign and complete a campus wide climate survey regarding sexual assault on campus.

According to the press release, the director of “It’s On Us,” Rebecca Kaplan said, “We’re excited to launch our partnership with our ‘It’s On Us Campus Innovation Partner Schools’ and collaborate more directly with campus administrators.”

“This program will spark innovation and highlight institutions that are taking creative approaches to prevention education,” Kaplan said.

“I’m glad that we now have connections to the national committee, and that our school will be a part of this important initiative for the long term,” said KU senior Nykolai Blichar in the press release.

Blichar was recently named to the “It’s On Us” national advisory board. “It’s On Us” launched in September 2014 and has three core pillars: consent education, increasing bystander intervention and creating an environment that supports survivors.

According to the press release, over 380,000 people have taken the “It’s On Us” pledge online. Students have hosted over 1,700 “It’s On Us” events on 534 campuses nationwide.

For more information on the program at KU, contact Christine Price at price@kutztown.edu.

