Concert at discounted rate for students

on •

Miranda Lambert will perform on Feb. 23 at Santander Arena

By Carly Gaba

On Feb. 23, country star Miranda Lambert will be performing her Highway Vagabond Tour with special guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers at Santander Arena located in Reading, Pa.

Highway Vagabond Tour is based off Lambert’s newest album “The Weight of These Wings.” Winning two Grammy awards, this album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The song “Highway Vagabond” appears amongst the 24 tracks is the inspiration towards her tour, which begins on Jan. 24.

KU’s Association of Campus Events (ACE) made connections with the arena, purchasing tickets that will be available to students three weeks before the concert at a cheaper price.

According to Petrista Chatzitziva, assistant director of Student Union and Involvement Services, concerts on campus are not easy to do due to the lack of facilities and the poor sound quality in Schaeffer Auditorium.

ACE offers many cultural events for students both on and off campus. Giving students the opportunity to dance, enjoy music and performances during the academic year. Students enjoy performers, so ACE organizes activities that will diversely reflect the interest of the students. Focusing on popular arenas around KU that bring big performers.

“Country music is big here,” said Chatzitziva. “I am amazed at how many students know her.”

The event is funded by the Student Government Board and is something to look forward to, whether you enjoy country music or not. Future performances will be available for students at a great price.

Starting Jan. 31 tickets will be on sale for ten dollars from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the MSU. Students are required to bring their student ID to purchase a ticket. Tickets are first-come first-served.

On the day of the event, a bus will leave from and return to the MSU parking lot. Each student that purchases a ticket must leave and return with the bus. Students must also bring their student ID with them on the day of the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email

Print

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: a/e, Uncategorized