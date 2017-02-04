Falcons top Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday

on •

Defense will lead Atlanta to five-point victory

By Jordon Todd

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most anticipated days of the year in America. The match-up between two of the league’s most explosive offensives is sure to be a Super Bowl to remember.

The question of the week is, who to put your chips on? Tom Brady and the always persistent Patriots or Julio Jones and the high-flying Falcons?

I have the answer for you typed in black ink, or should I say “Red and Black.” I’m going all in for the Falcons this Sunday.

With their tremendous offensive play this season and their surprisingly great play on defense during this playoff stretch, I have no doubt that they will leave Sunday with that trophy in hand heading back to Atlanta.

We all know this Super Bowl is going to be high-scoring. With the Atlanta Falcons being the second best offense in the league (415.8 YPG) and the New England Patriots being the fourth best offense in the league (386.2 YPG).

Also going into the playoffs, the high-level of play on both offenses continued to destroy opposite playoff teams in their respected conferences.

Atlanta moved up to the first spot for offense during the playoffs (457.5 YPG). Then the Patriots moved to the third spot for offense during the playoffs (404.0 YPG).

The Falcons have plenty of offensive weapons, emerging from their excellent play from their starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Then add 1,000+ yard running back Devonta Freeman.

Let us not forget the depth at the wide-receiver position with Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel and their super-star, Julio Jones. Jones’ record breaking game this season was 300 yard received. He seems naturally unstoppable.

The thing that convinced me to pick the Atlanta Falcons to win it all is not completely their offense, it’s the play of their defense during the playoffs. They were tested this whole playoff schedule. First playing the Seattle Seahawks, led by the quick and nimble Russell Wilson. Then playing the Green Bay Packers, led by the great Aaron Rodgers, holding both teams with two top 10 quarterbacks’ to 21 or less points.

Sunday is near, so order your wings and watch the Falcons go to work. My prediction: Falcons 31-26.

