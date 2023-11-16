Roundup: Golden Bear athletes fight their way through playoffs

Men’s football, women’s field hockey both win; women’s soccer loses to WCU

By Kylie Frain

Last weekend was busy for KU athletes. Beginning on Friday, Nov. 10, three KU teams made it to their respective playoffs.

KU students Alexa Fink and Brogan Coffin celebrate a touchdown during the men’s football PSAC Championship Game

Photo Credit: Kylie Frain

Men’s football

The KU football team won 31-7 at the PSAC Championship Game against previously unbeaten Slippery Rock University on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. at the Andre Reed Stadium.

The Golden Bears kept Slippery Rock off the scoreboard until the last 55 seconds of the game. A key player was Darryl Davis-McNeil who scored two touchdowns and had 146 rushing yards. Out of three all-time wins for KU at the PSAC, two of those wins have been under current coach Jim Clements.

KU will play in the NCAA Division II Championship first-round game next Saturday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. at Andre Reed Stadium against number 13 seed Virginia Union.

Field hockey

After earning a spot in the third seed, KU field hockey played against the sixth seed, Pace University, at the NCAA Tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Andre Reed Stadium.

The Golden Bears won 2-1 against Pace. Breann Craley scored the first goal in the second quarter of the game followed by Jillian Buchman taking home the win with her goal in the fourth quarter.

This was the first time since 2019 that KU has competed in the NCAAs and the first time in program history that KU has hosted an NCAA Tournament game.

The Golden Bears will continue to the NCAA Semifinal Round. KU will play against Shippensburg, the number two seed, on Friday, Nov. 17, at Grappone Stadium at 5 p.m.

Women’s soccer

The KU women’s soccer team hosted the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships. The Conference consisted of two semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 10 on the Keystone Field and a championship game on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The first game was West Chester University against Mercyhurst University which began at 3 p.m. WCU won. 2-1 in only the eleventh second of overtime. Kaitlynn Haughey scored the winning goal.

In the second semifinal, KU played against Gannon University at 6 p.m. The Golden Bears took their first defeat of the season. Gannon won 2-0 forcing KU to end their winning streak, the longest in program history, after 19 games.

KU had eight shots, four of which were on goal. Katelyn Economopoulos had two of the four shots on goal and Lexy Endres and Maura Day had the other two.

West Chester played against Gannon in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. West Chester won 2-1 as Victoria Pungello scored the winning goal with only eight minutes left.

At the NCAA Selection Show, the KU women’s soccer team learned they got the number two seed in the Atlantic Region. The team will play seven-seed Concord next.

“It’s amazing to see all types of people coming together and bonding over one thing we have in common,” said KU student Alexa Fink. Fink is proud to show school spirit because of her mom, a first-generation college student and KU alumna.

To show support to KU athletes during their busy playoff weekend, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, President Hawkinson declared Friday, Nov. 10, to be a Spirit Friday. Students, faculty, staff and even the Kutztown community were inspired to wear KU apparel and colors.

For more information on KU athletics visit KUBears.

