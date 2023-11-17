Twitter
Campus News
KU students talk about upcoming Thanksgiving break plans
thekeystonenews
November 17, 2023
campus news
,
Golden Bears
,
KU
,
Kutztown
,
Kutztown University
,
News
,
PASSHE
A few KU students answer what their future plans are for the upcoming Thanksgiving break.
Video Edited and Filmed by Victoria Fischer
