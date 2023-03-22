Three new restaurants coming to Kutztown

Takkii Ramen has opened; residents await the opening of Rita’s and new Indian restaurant

By Ashley Davenport

Kutztown Borough is welcoming three new restaurants in 2023.

First is Takkii Ramen, a traditional and modern Japanese cuisine restaurant, owned by Marco Lu.

Located next to China King, Takkii Ramen’s menu includes popular Japanese items like fried pork gyoza, spicy miso ramen, noodle-wrapped shrimp, and sukiyaki rice bowls, as well as new creations like fried chicken ramen and Takkii beef ramen.

Takkii Ramen opens on West Main St. of Kutztown in January

Photo Credit: Ashley Davenport

Takkii Ramen also offers a wide range of bubble teas that Lu hopes will be perfect for teenagers and the younger generation.

Within a month, Takkii Ramen has already gained a following. Customers are talking about the staff, food, and overall environment. KU students have been able to enjoy the restaurant as well, given its location on Main Street.

Rita’s coming to the corner of College Blvd and W Main St.

Photo Credit: Ashley Davenport

“I went with a group of my friends, and despite the complexity of our order, the wait time was short, the manager was super friendly, and the food was yummy,” said Gabby Klepeiss, a KU student who claims that she will return.

Next to open its doors is a new Indian restaurant, which has yet to be named by its owners, Jasdeep and Rajni Grewal.

Replacing what once was Spud’s, the Grewal’s plan to have their grand opening in April. At this time, no other information has been announced to the public regarding hours, menu, or an exact opening date, but KU students are patiently awaiting its arrival.

“I hope they have buttered chicken on their menu,” stated Anthony Gonella, a KU student and connoisseur of Indian foods. “I also hope that they will offer a menu that accommodates the college students in this area with affordable prices, tasty choices, and the option to dine-in or take-out.”

Replacing the former Luigi’s Pizzeria at the corner of College and Main St. will be Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard. No official opening date has been set, and it will be located within close walking distance of campus.

