KU caps off Wilson Hobbs Tournament with two wins on Sunday

Golden Bears play 19 innings on Sunday

By Gavin Riley

KU men’s baseball won two of three games played on Sunday, March 5 at the Wilson Hobbs Tournament in Wilson, North Carolina. The team played a total of 19 innings due to their second game on Saturday being suspended from play in the sixth inning because of an injury.

Game 1: Kutztown defeats Glenville 10-2

This game was continued after previously being suspended in the sixth inning. The game picked up where it left off.

Glenville started the scoring early, notching a run in the top of the first inning. They would then score another in the fourth.

KU then took over the scoring with five runs in the fifth. This scoring spree included a two-run home run from Dominic Proiretto. The Golden Bears then scored three in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

Jake Skrocki started the game on the mound and got the win. He threw for six innings and let up seven hits and two earned runs.

Game 2: Kutztown defeats Saint Rose 8-2

In game one of the three games the teams played on Sunday, KU jumped out to an early lead. The team scored three runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Gavin Moretski ripped an RBI double to right field, advancing Jimmy Kerley to third and scoring Ethan Martini for the first run of the game. Mitchell Peers then singled to center field, ultimately bringing Kerley home. Antonio Rossillo brought home Moretski on a double-play groundout.

The Golden Bears then scored two more in the second inning and one more in the fifth and sixth, courtesy of home runs by Jason Wolff and Moretski.

Saint Rose would score their only two runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Proiretto got the start on the bump, throwing for six innings. He allowed just three hits.

Game 3: Glenville defeats KU 1-0

Glenville scored the game’s only run in the bottom half of the first inning.

Moretski got the start on the mound and took the loss. He threw for 4.2 innings and gave up just three hits and one run.

KU recorded two hits and three baserunners.

The Golden Bears returned home to North Campus Field on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m.

