KU email: arege198@live.kutztown.edu

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

My name is Abby Regensburger, and I am the social media coordinator for Keystone News. I am a communication major minoring in social media theory & strategy, public relations, professional writing, women, gender, and sexuality studies, and studio art. I’m also working toward a certificate in video production. Aside from Keystone, I am a student photographer and the vice president of KU Radio.

You can reach out to me with any social media inquiries at arege198@live.kutztown.edu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

