Kutztown University athletics schedule, week of Monday, February 13

Saturday Golden Bears’ busiest day

By Conor Doherty

The Kutztown University Golden Bears are going to be very busy this week. This week will feature the return of softball and baseball, on top of the continuation of the winter sports season.

On Monday night at 7 p.m., the basketball team will host Goldey-Beacom in a rescheduled game. The match had originally been set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, but was rescheduled to Monday night in the Keystone Arena.

On Tuesday, Golden Bears Wrestling will travel to East Stroudsburg for a 7 p.m. match start. Last year, the Golden Bears took home a 34-6 victory over ESU at the Keystone Arena.

Wednesday’s slate features both basketball teams as well as women’s swimming. The women’s swim team will travel to the YMCA in York, Pennsylvania for the PSAC swimming championships. KU’s women’s basketball team tips off against ESU at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s following at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at ESU. The Golden Bears will be looking to even the season series, as both the women (60-50) and the men (82-78) came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard back on Jan. 23.

On Friday, men’s and women’s track and field will be indoors, beginning at 4 p.m. in O’Pake Fieldhouse. Information regarding the meet can be found here. In addition, women’s bowling will also be participating in the DII/DIII Invitational in New Castle, Delaware. The Golden Bears have won five of their last six contests and will attempt to continue that run.

Saturday will feature a full slate of action, both on-campus and off, as women’s bowling will continue to play in Delaware; PSAC swimming championships will wrap up in York; softball takes the field in Florence, South Carolina at 11 a.m.; men’s and women’s hoops will hit the hardwood against Mansfield in Keystone Arena at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively; the acrobatics and tumbling squad will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania as they face off against Gannon University; and finally, men’s baseball has its first game of the season against Saint Rose in Sutherland, Virginia, with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

All ticket purchases can be made here. Students can sign in at the top of the screen and get their tickets for free.

