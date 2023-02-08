UJIMA Conference at KU

Diversity, Black History Month

By Michael Alberto, Editor in Chief

KU is hosting the UJIMA Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16. The theme for this year’s conference is “Reimagining Cultural Authenticity.”

On the first day of the conference, there will be a kickoff breakfast starting at 9 a.m. in the Multicultural Center, with Bilal Salaam presenting, “The Administrative Sports Ceiling: Lack of Representation in Sports” from 10-11 a.m. From 1-2 p.m., the MCC will also host an LGBTQ+ workshop in addition to hosting a bingo event from 2-4 p.m. There will also be a Beauty Pop Up Shop co-sponsored by the BSU from 5-9 p.m. in MSU 233.

On the second day, there will be a Paint and Sip from 11 a.m. to noon. From noon to 1 p.m., Veterans Services will be co-sponsoring a Bag Lunch Discussion. From 1-2 p.m., Dr. Brenda Muzeta will be giving her presentation, “‘I Only Speak English,’ (Re)Conceptualizing Notions of Identity at the Transparent Crossroads of Language and Culture.” From 4-5 p.m., 18th President and CEO of the NAACP Cornell William Brooks will be speaking as the event’s Keynote Speaker. All previous events listed will be held in MSU 218. The MCC will host the Celebration with BSU from 7-9 p.m.

The conference is free to attend with refreshments available at some of the events.

