Department of Communication Studies to Host Ignite Kutztown

By Kaitlyn Resline

The Department of Communication Studies is hosting a second Ignite Kutztown on Thursday, Feb. 23. Ignite is a public speaking event where participants make a five-minute speech on any topic, using a presentation that advances automatically.

Dr. Emily Cripe, Department Chair of Communication Studies, is working to organize the event.

“When I lived in Phoenix, I attended a few Ignite events, and they’re really fun,” Cripe said. “It’s always interesting to hear people talk about things they’re passionate about, and it’s a great community-building opportunity.”

An Ignite event was held last semester on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Some presentations from this event included “Playing Dungeons and Dragons Makes Me a Better Teacher” by Dr. Amy Lynch Biniek, “Why I Still Play with Toys” by Dr. Steve Lem and “The Power of Picture Books” by Dr. Julie Hovanec.

