KU’s RHA and NRHH host Trashionshow this Friday

KU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) and National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH) are hosting a Trashionshow this Friday, Nov. 18, from 7-9 p.m at South Dining Hall, room 1.

The event is meant to follow the traditional fashion show style, but students make the clothes from recycled material. Each dorm building hall counsel is organizing and preparing to perform in the show.

The event will also provide free goodies, such as food and crewneck sweaters (while supplies last). In addition, there will be performances by KU’s Black Flame Dance Team and Catwalk Modeling Troupe.

Students interested in attending can check out the event on Engage.

