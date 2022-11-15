Starbucks reopens at MSU

By Fern Theobaldo

Photo Credit: Fern Theobaldo

Starbucks opened its doors again for students, faculty, and friends on Nov. 3. The current working hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Tammy Lawrence, a Starbucks employee, opened up about the establishment’s reopening.

“The opening process was quick. The manager was extremely efficient and dedicated to opening the store in a short timeframe,” said Lawrence.

After closing this fall, Starbucks maintained one old employee and hired entirely new staff. “The most challenging is training the new hires who have no Starbucks experience while trying to create signature drinks to Starbucks standards,” said Lawrence.

In addition, most of the new staff are student workers except for the two managers.

According to Starbucks employee Kelly Schmehl, there is a high movement from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KU students were excited about the reopening, “I was excited that I can finally get one of my favorite drinks, Chestnut Praline, said Noelle Kimmel, a KU junior. “It opened up at the right time.”

Starbucks has been busy every day since, with long lines that can last up to an hour. “While everyone is patient, sometimes there are hiccups in the process,” said Lawerence.

