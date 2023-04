ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Third-year writing and film student at the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Experienced in journalism, poetry, creative writing, and scriptwriting. Lover of poetry and fantasy novels. I am in love with nature and animals and dream of traveling the world in a van and living in different countries around the world.

KU Email: ftheo230@live.kutztown.edu

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print