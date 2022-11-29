GBDC dances through year at fall showcase

By Kaitlyn Resline

Golden Bear Dance Company hosted its 2020 fall showcase, Dancing Through The Year, on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Schaeffer Auditorium.

The showcase included 16 dances in various styles, including jazz, tap and contemporary. A company number choreographed to “Raise Your Glass” opened the show as a “New Year’s Eve countdown.” The Eboard concluded the showcase with “Funhouse,” which represented Halloween and the end of a year.

Other dances represented the seasons and the transition from spring to fall. Through the lighting and musical selections, the showcase captured the atmosphere of turbulent weather and the beauty of nature.

“I honestly am feeling really good,” GBDC president Rory Misko said. “Of course, running a student-run dance studio along with the rest of the executive board is very overwhelming and you can start to feel the pressure, but this club is so close as a dance family, and every single person has been working so hard. Every dance routine is really coming together so strongly.”

