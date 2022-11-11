KU football falls to WCU 28-9

Offense struggles to move ball, defense struggles to contain Golden Rams

By Gavin Riley

KU fell to the West Chester Golden Rams (6-4) this past Saturday by a score of 28-9. Both sides of the ball struggled as the Golden Bears fall to 7-3 on the season.

Without KU’s leading rusher on the season, Darryl Davis-McNeil, junior running back Jordan Davis handled most of the ground game, rushing for a season-high 134 yards on 19 carries. Aside from Davis’ big day, the offense struggled to generate momentum, scoring their first and only touchdown in the third quarter.

WCU got on the scoreboard early, scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game.

The Golden Rams followed that touchdown with another, this one coming in the second quarter with 7:16 left to play in the first half.

KU scored their only touchdown of the game coming out of halftime. Donny Blaine connected with Kurtis Ravenel Jr (Carlisle, PA/Carlisle) on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

WCU scored their third touchdown of the game, punching in a one-yard touchdown on the ground.

The defense was able to force a safety on the Golden Rams’ offense after a punt that stuck WCU’s offense on KU’s one-yard line.

However, WCU put the game out of reach, scoring another rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

KU looks to bounce back this Saturday, Nov. 12, as they take on Slippery Rock on the road in their final game of the regular season.

