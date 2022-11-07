Kutztown University Housing and Residence Life hosts Halloween event for kids and families

By Fern Theobaldo

Kutztown University Residence Life hosted a Halloween – or “HARLOween” – event on Oct. 30th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the DMZ.

HARLOween (Housing and Residence Life Organization) was meant to unite families and children.

Photo by Fern Theobaldo

“It is a tradition they have done for many years,” said Zaide Williamson, a residence life staff member. “And it is a good way to involve the community with the college and promote a welcoming environment for the kids and parents.”

The event was full of carnival games, prizes and, of course, lots of candy. The games included Frisbee, knock-down cans, bean bag toss, tic-tac-toe, ring toss and many more.

Crafts were also a part of the fun. Kids could make their own potions, slime and drawings while listening to Disney music and eating snacks.

