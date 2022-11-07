KU celebrates Veteran’s Awareness Week, Nov 7-11

Hosted by KU’s Office of Veterans Services, all events are free and some are open to the public

By Miguel A Hernandez

KU is celebrating National Veterans Awareness Week Nov. 7-11 to “recognize, celebrate and honor [KU’s] military and veteran community and their families.”

Many veterans come to Kutztown University to pursue higher education. Their discipline carries forth into their studies, dedication to completing their work, time management, and staying out of trouble. These veterans are familiar in working in teams, so they can make for good partners. They strive hard to accomplish their current mission, which is to graduate with a degree.

Vets transition from uniform to campus attire.

Photo: Kutztown University.

When they joined, they raised their right hand and swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of American against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Then these individuals go through rigorous training and earn the place in their uniforms. Some go back home awaiting to be called to defend and some are consistently gone in training and deployments.

Some gave the ultimate sacrifice.

One thing is for certain, it is more than just the uniform. All service members, past or present, have been instilled with great attributes. After they hang up their uniforms, the mindset remains.

Veterans share many attributes. All service members are courageous. Just joining the armed forces and volunteering for the potential that their name be called to defend their country is a courageous act alone.

Through basic training, all leave with discipline, the willingness to follow appropriate orders, as well as mental toughness to accomplish the mission.

There are many more attributes shared, including honor, courage, commitment, selflessness and loyalty. Eventually, when they go to civilian jobs, where their work ethic, dedication, attention to detail compliment their professional attitude.

As Richard Watson Gilder wrote, “Better than honor and glory, and history’s iron pen, was the thought of duty done and the love of his fellow-men.”

For more information on Veteran’s Week at KU and Military and Veterans Services, click here and here.

