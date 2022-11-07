KU Clay Club to welcome visiting artist Beth Cavener

By Kaitlyn Resline

The KU Clay Club will be welcoming Beth Cavener as a visiting artist from Monday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 9. The demonstrations will take place in the mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and in the afternoons from 1:30 to 6 p.m in Sharadin 108.

Known for her dynamic sculptures, Cavener will be demonstrating her techniques through the building of a 500-pound sculpture. She will also discuss how ideas can be transferred through the language of ceramic art while demonstrating her own thoughts on her process.

“Participants will learn how to create large-scale sculptures that capture the diversity and intricacies of human psychologies through the use of gestural forms and the poetics of clay,” the KU Clay Club website said.

All demonstrations are free and open to the public. To request more information, contact kuclayclub@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

