September sports update

By Conor Doherty

Football – KU is off to a 2-1 start and will host #5 Shepherd at Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. KU’s offense is led by Darryl Davis-McNeil on the ground with 336 rushing yards in three games. With an average of 5.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns, the offense has run through Davis-McNeil. Jordan Davis has provided a nice change of pace as well, adding 148 yards of his own and two scores. In the air, Donny Blaine has shaken off a slow start to throw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. Jerome Kapp is KU’s leading receiver with 114 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, KU’s Amani Justice leads the team in tackles with 22. Antuan Lloyd, Devon Jones, and Oyame Adoga each have an interception this season.

Field Hockey – KU is now 6-0 and has allowed two goals all season. The stellar defense and goaltending coupled with a high-powered offense has given KU its hot start. KU is also earning more corners than opponents by a wide margin: 128-16.

Soccer – KU’s women’s soccer team is 4-1-1 through six matches. Kayla Argen, KU’s leading scorer from a year ago, again leads the team with seven points. Argen has three goals and an assist. Freshman Caroline McDonald also has three goals.

In net, Emme Wolfel has compiled a 4-1-1 record in six games while allowing two goals.

Women’s Cross Country – KU’ s women’s cross country team has finished second in both meets. Redshirt-sophomore Colleen Gilbert finished third in both events. KU’s next meet is on Friday, Sept. 30.

Men’s Cross Country – The men’s cross country team has not fared as well as the women’s team but has still managed to finish in the top five in both of their events. Junior Logan Iacobelli finished 12th and seventh respectively in both events. KU’s next meet is on Friday, Sept. 30.

Volleyball – KU’s volleyball team has started the year 6-6. Senior Sadie Doss leads the team in points with 205. Doss also leads KU in kills with 180. Freshman Adrianna Derstine is second with 169 kills and 195 points.

