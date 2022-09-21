KU runs all over Mercyhurst to win 50-31

Offense totals 251 yards in run game

By Gavin Riley

KU defeated Mercyhurst this past weekend 50-31 thanks to a run-heavy offensive approach. The offense totaled 251 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to bring their record to 2-1.

Redshirt senior Darryl Davis-McNeil (Roslyn, PA/Abington) led the effort on the ground, rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Davis-McNeil has now had back-to-back weeks with 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown.

Junior Jordan Davis (Franklin, NJ/Saint Joseph Metuchen) was also heavily utilized in KU’s run-first approach, adding 73 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

KU attempted just six passes.

To begin the game, Mercyhurst had KU on their toes, leading 17-3 midway through the second quarter. Davis-McNeil then punched in two of his four scores to tie the game at 17.

Mercyhurst added on one more score with time expiring to take a 24-17 lead going into halftime.

Trailing by seven, KU came out of the break hungry, scoring 26 of their 50 points in the third quarter.

Following three rushing touchdowns, two from Davis and another from Davis-McNeil, redshirt senior Antaun Lloyd (Ambler, PA/Wissahickon) got the defense in on the scoring spree. Lloyd intercepted Mercyhurst quarterback Michael Lowry for a 33-yard touchdown.

Davis-McNeil capped off KU’s scoring with his fourth touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter.

Mercyhurst was handed their first loss of the season, bringing their record to 2-1.

KU takes on Shepherd this Saturday, September 24, at Andre Reed Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m.

