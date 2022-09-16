Week 3 preview: KU travels to Erie to take on Mercyhurst

KU and Mercyhurst meet for first time since 2017

By Gavin Riley

A week removed from a comeback win, KU travels to Erie this Saturday, September 17, to take on Mercyhurst for the first time since 2017. KU got the best of the Lakers in their last meeting, winning by a score of 21-16.

Photo Credit

Vincent Lattanzi

In their last four matchups dating back to 2010, KU holds a record of 3-1. They are 2-0 when playing at Mercyhurst and 1-1 when playing at Andre Reed Stadium.

KU’s season record stands at 1-1, while Mercyhurst has opened the season 2-0, blowing out both opponents faced with 94 total points scored and only 35 points allowed.

KU looks to avoid starting the season 1-2, which would be the first time opening the season with that record since 2019.See the rest of KU’s schedule here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

