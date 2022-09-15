Preview on Bienvenidos event hosted by the Multicultural Center

By Gabriela Martinez

The Multicultural Center is partnering with other organizations at KU to invite everyone to their Bienvenidos event to kick off the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month onSept. 15.. This event welcomes not only those of Hispanic or Latinx culture and ethnicity but everyone regardless of culture or ethnicity.

This event will be held from 4-6p.m. at the Multicultural Center.There will be food and entertainment provided by the Kutztown Lambdas and tabling done by Modern Language Studies Department, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Women’s Center, S.A.L.S.A, Frederick Douglas Institute, KU Student Success Center and others.

Make sure to stop by to eat empanadas and enjoy shaved ice on a hot day while watching caricatures and listening to music.

For any further information, you can head to the Multicultural Center or follow their Instagram account at @kumcc to learn more about this event and others in the future.

