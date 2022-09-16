KU field hockey starts season 4-0

KU is off and running

By Conor Doherty

KU’s field hockey team is off to a great start. They have ripped off four straight wins to begin the year while only allowing two goals in those four games. The goaltending and defense have been stellar for KU while the offensive attack has been lighting up opponents.

Led by grad student Katie Dotterweich between the pipes, KU has allowed a microscopic 0.50 goals against average (GAA). Dotterweich currently holds a 4-0 record in net playing in 195 of 240 possible minutes.

Defensively, the Golden Bears are anchored by juniors Sarah Gatehouse and Alyssa Eager and sophomore Danielle Panati on the back end. Gatehouse was a starter and Eager also saw significant time on last year’s team, which finished sixth in the PSAC with an 11-7 overall record (5-5 conference record).

Offensively, KU’s leading goal-scorers are grad student Rachel Dusman and sophomore Erin Gonzalez with four goals each. Dusman also leads the team in points with 11. Freshman Casey Lee Dewald and junior Andie Sierer are both tied for second with six points apiece. Freshman Erin Gonzalez and Gatehouse round out the top five with five points each. KU has gotten 80 of their 120 shots on goal this year (66.7%). For reference, the 2021 team had a tick below 58 percent of their shots on target.

An experienced defense combined with a high scoring offense and a goalie who has only allowed two goals in four games could mean a promising season for KU.

KU travels to the Carolinas this weekend to match up with Coker University on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Wingate University on Sunday at 11 a.m. KU’s next home game is slated to be on Saturday, October 8 at 6 p.m. at Andre Reed Stadium.

