KU’s 156th birthday

By Katherine Lovelidge

Sept. 15 marks the 156th anniversary of the founding of KU, originally established in 1866.

The University started as the Keystone State Normal School and was based in what is now Old Main, and originally focused on educating and training teachers.

In 1928, the school earned the authorization to confer a bachelor’s degree and became Kutztown State Teacher’s College.

In 1960, the school evolved into Kutztown State College, and the school expanded their mission to educate in other areas as well as teaching.

By 1983, the school became Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and a member of the newly established State System of Higher Education.

156 years later and the college now offers more than 160 undergraduate and graduate programs in a multitude of fields and specializations.

