KU comes back to defeat California PA 24-19 in home opener

Darryl Davis-McNeil, Jerome Kapp spark offense in fourth quarter

By Gavin Riley

KU completed a fourth quarter comeback led by Redshirt Senior Darryl Davis-McNeil (Roslyn, PA/Abington) and graduate student Jerome Kapp (Barto, PA/Seton Hill). The offense scored 17 points in the final quarter of play to walk away with the victory, winning 24-19 against California (PA) in KU’s home opener at Andre Reed Stadium on Sept. 10.

Redshirt Junior Quarterback Donny Blaine (Jefferson Township, PA/North Pocono) started the scoring for the KU offense, tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Junior Tight End Tyreek Husser (Woodstown, NJ/Woodstown) with 10:18 left to play in the first quarter.

KU’s offense then went quiet, allowing California (PA) to score 13 unanswered points.

Running back Davis-McNeil initiated the fourth-quarter comeback, rushing for a 9-yard touchdown, followed by an extra point from Redshirt junior kicker Nick Coppolino (Saginaw, MICH) to take the lead 14-13.

On the following drive for the KU offense, Blaine completed a strike to Kapp for a 42-yard touchdown, extending KU’s lead to 11.

Coppolino then struck a 29-yard field goal to put away the game with one-minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

California (PA) scored as time expired to make the final score 24-19.

Davis-McNeil was the star on the turf, accumulating 102 yards on 23 rushing attempts while reaching over 1,000 yards in his career. Junior running back Jordan Davis (Franklin, NJ/Saint Joseph Metuchen) added 68 yards on the ground in 15 attempts.

Blaine ended the day with two touchdowns and 153 yards in the air while completing 10 of 19 pass attempts.

KU travels to face Mercyhurst in Erie, PA on Sept. 17 at 12:00pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

