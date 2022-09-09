KU women’s cross-country gears up for 2022 season

Coaches Ray Hoffman and Chris Coates prepare runners for five upcoming events

By Gavin Riley

KU Women’s Cross-Country is getting set to take on the 2022 season, with Head Coach Ray Hoffman and Assistant Coach Chris Coates leading the charge.

The roster consists of 13 runners, led by senior captain Mya Ostermiller (Red Bank, NJ/Middletown South) and junior captains Jaelyn D’Amelio (Manahawkin, NJ/Southern Regional) and Anastasia Fratanduono (Philadelphia, PA/ Archbishop Ryan).

Sophomore Erika Moriarty (Kutztown, PA/Kutztown) looks to continue the success she found last season as she finished in the top 10 three times in six meets, placing 4, 6 and 3.

The Golden Bears will be competing in five events this season, with the first meet taking place in Salisbury, MD on Sept. 3 at the Salisbury Invitation, followed by meets on Sept. 16, Sept. 30, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

