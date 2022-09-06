KU opens season with loss at hands of Assumption, 3-0

Defense dominates, offense struggles

By Conor Doherty

On Saturday, 13 nationally ranked KU opened its football season in Worcester, MA, dropping the game by a final score of 3-0. KU’s defense yielded only three points, but the offense was unable to find a rhythm to get itself going.

Amani Justice led KU with eight total tackles, including one for loss. Justice also recovered a fumble for KU. Earl Volz, CJ Brown, and Tyler Whary each recorded five tackles as well.

On the offensive side of the ball, redshirt (RS) senior Darryl Davis-McNeil led KU in rushing, totaling 96 yards on 20 carries. KU was unable to reach the redzone for the entirety of the game. Donny Blaine made his first career start at quarterback for KU and he, along with the rest of the offense, will try to get on the scoreboard next week.

KU returns to action at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at home when they battle the Vulcans of California University (PA). Cal U won their first game of the season, a Thursday night fight, 35-15 against Fairmount State.

Find the remaining KU football schedule here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

