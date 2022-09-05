KU fall sports preview: men’s cross country

Team looks to start the season with a strong first meet

By Conor Doherty

KU’s Men’s Cross Country team will open their meet season in Salisbury, MD on Saturday, Sept. 3. The team will be taking part in the annual Salisbury Invitational.

The team, made up of 13 athletes, will have 10 underclassmen running this year. The young roster is a result of seniors leaving from the class of 2022. KU’s head coach, Ray Hoffman, will have his work cut out for him between managing a young team and staying competitive during the meet season.

This season could be looked at as a rebuild, but the team believes in itself. Coach Hoffman, while knowing the team is young, thinks they are extremely talented as well. Lower expectations have the Golden Bears in somewhat of an underdog mentality.

KU’s first home meet will be Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. at Andre Reed Stadium. KU will host the DII/DIII Challenge.

Find the rest of the schedule here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

