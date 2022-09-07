A birthday celebration for Wynnie, the official dog of KU

KU First family’s Havanese turns 10

On Aug. 31, the KU community gathered to celebrate (video) the birthday of Wynnie, the “first dog” of KU.

Photo by Vincent Lattanzi

Wynnie turned ten years old and is a Havanese, which is a bichon-type dog.

President Hawkinson said Wynnie is “a very loving and sweet dog.”

Photo by Vincent Lattanzi

The celebration took place at the President’s House, located on Kutztown Road across from Stratton, and began at 5 p.m.

A few of Wynnie’s dog friends tagged along for the party including Marley, an Irish Wolfhound and Gypsy, who is also a Havanese.

Photo by Vincent Lattanzi

Light refreshments were offered, including a bright maroon and gold birthday cake for the guests. Treats for the pets were also available.

Photo by Vincent Lattanzi

Cornhole was set up, as was a birthday poster everyone could sign for the birthday dog.

Guests even had the opportunity to have their photo taken with Hawkinson, KU first lady Ann-Marie Hawkinson and Wynnie.

The next chance to see Wynnie will be on Sept. 7, when “Walks with Wynnie” will resume.

