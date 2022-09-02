Free tickets and transportation available for Fightin’ Phils LGBTQ+ Pride Night on Tuesday, Sept. 6

Tickets can be picked up at Boxwood House or MSU Information Desk

By Michael Downing

Free tickets and free bus transportation are available to KU students for the Reading Fightin’ Phils LGBTQ+ Pride Night on Tuesday, Sept. 6. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The bus will depart from campus Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and return at 10 p.m. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

Students can RSVP on Engage.

Tickets can be picked up at Boxwood House or the MSU Information Desk.

The Reading Fightin’ Phils are a minor league baseball team based in Reading, Pa, competing in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Home games are played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.

