KU Football team battles Assumption College

Golden Bears defeated Assumption last year by a score of 19-0

By Michael Downing

The Kutztown University football team travels to Worcester, Mass. this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2022 to battle Assumption College.

Last year, the Golden Bears defeated the Greyhounds by a score of 19-0.

Led by Head Coach Jim Clements, the team finished 11-2 overall last year.

Next week, the team will host PennWest California (Pa.) at Andre Reed Stadium and then travel to Erie, Pa. to take on to Mercyhurst on Sept. 17.

Homecoming is slated for Oct. 22 against Lock Haven.

Full schedule is here.

Image courtesy Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

