Department of Modern Language Studies partners with German Education Association

MLS plans to offer a weekly virtual ‘conversation table’ series

By Michael Downing

The KU Department of Modern Language Studies is partnering with the Volkshochschule (German Education Association) in Reutlingen, Germany, to offer a weekly virtual Stammtisch (conversation table) series.

According to Dr. Lynn Kutch, Professor of German at KU, the aim is to “offer authentic opportunities for practicing language skills in German and English, as well as to broaden cultural horizons by interacting with learners from around the world.”

The English-language Stammtisch will take place on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. EST.

The German-language Stammtisch will take place Thursdays at 11 a.m. EST.

Sessions begin the week of September 13 and conclude the week of the December 8.

The link to access all sessions is www.vhrst.online/stammtisch

All members of the campus community are welcome to attend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

