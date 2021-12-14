Community Outreach Center Looking for Operation Snowflake Volunteers

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

The Community Outreach Center is looking for students who will be in Kutztown throughout the winter season to volunteer for Operation Snowflake.

Operation Snowflake is a program run by the Community Outreach Center that recruits volunteers to help shovel the sidewalks and driveways for senior citizens in Kutztown or those who have disabilities that keep them from being able to shovel.

The National Safety Council said that people above the age of 40 need to be particularly careful when it comes to clearing snow. This is because the cold weather can increase heart rate and blood pressure and make blood clots form and restrict arteries. All of this can restrict blood supply in both healthy and unhealthy people.

Students who are interested in volunteering for Operation Snowflake can sign up on GivePulse here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

