KU International Student Organization Hosts Squid Game

On Dec. 2, the KU International Student Organization (ISO) held an event inspired by the hit Korean Netflix show “Squid Game”. The event consisted of 5 rounds of elimination games, and the person who made it to the end received $100 USD.

The first game was red light green light, a game played in the show. To substitute the famous Korean sugar treat dalgona for the second game, intricate puzzles were provided for a test of mental strength. The players then paired up and had a wheelbarrow race as a unique third game.

By the third game, many attendees had been eliminated, so the ISO had prepared a redemption game to give the eliminated players another chance. The last game before the final was musical chairs.

Only two players were left in the final round, challenged to a campus-friendly game of beer pong. In the end, KU student Jessica Jones won the prize money.

Due to the success of this event, the ISO is considering holding another one next semester. The ISO’s next event will be a Lunar New Year Festival in collaboration with the Chinese Student Scholar Association on Feb. 1.

