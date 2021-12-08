$1,000 raised as gift for Kraig Piper

By Julia DeYoung

Assistant News Editor

You may know Kraig Piper as the man who stands by the road near the MSU and waves to the students driving and walking by. He is often clapping and saying, “Have a great day.”

For three years now, Piper has volunteered his time at KU with admissions and orientation. He makes many current students, future students and faculty members’ days by doing this.

“He provides an extremely warm welcome for people coming to Kutztown,” said New Student Orientation Director, Lisa Grabowski. “We believe this has a huge impact on students and families who might be nervous or unsure about starting their college experience.”

Kraig outside of the MSU

Credit: Amber Hunsicker, Editor-in-Chief

Ryan Craig, a student at KU, organized a GoFundMe for Piper because of everything he does here at KU. This fundraiser ended up raising $1,000.

“At a soccer game, I presented him with $1,000 in cash,” said Craig. “He was shocked, speechless and teared up.”

Piper makes many people’s days here at KU and is a kind and humble man. Giving him such a donation was just a token of KU students’ appreciation for him.

“It blew my socks off,” said Piper. “I don’t feel worthy because there are a lot of people who work here, going above and beyond expectations and hardly anybody gets recognized.”

In addition, KU’s Well-Being Committee, a university initiative, held an event called Cookies with Kraig on Nov. 17. This was so students could socialize with Kraig and express their appreciation for him.

