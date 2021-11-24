KU Offers a Variety of Sports Clubs on Campus

By Devin Bender

Sports Editor

Photo of a rider from Equestrian

Credit Gabby Pierson

KU offers over 17 different sport-related clubs for all students to explore and try. All of the clubs meet on campus, which gives students a wide range to explore from.

The Equestrian Club is for those interested in horses and horseback riding. It welcomes everyone, and riders with no experience still have information to gain from attending Meetings are located in Beekey Room 213 at 11:00 a.m. every other Thursday.

KU Fencing Club (KUFC) was introduced to KU to bring Olympic-style fencing to students. KUFC teaches traditional fencing moves such as the foil, epee and sabre. The club has a $20 fee for each semester.

Fans of Harry Potter should consider joining the Quidditch (kwi-dich) Club. This sport comes from the Harry Potter series, and the club offers a variation of the game for students to learn and play. Players must bring their own broom and pay for their own jersey.

The “Organ Donors” are KU’s Ultimate Frisbee team. They are a co-ed team that competes in local tournaments. Practices are behind the baseball field Monday through Thursday during the fall semester from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The KU Bass Fishing Club is a fishing-based club that allows KU students to go to tournaments and compete. The club accepts anyone who is interested in learning how to fish. The tournaments, although encouraged, are not mandatory.

