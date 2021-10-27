Golden Bears Women Soccer win in Overtime Against Warriors of ESU

By Devin Bender

Head Sports Editor

KU Golden Bears won against East Stroudsburg Warriors in an overtime 2-1 victory on Oct. 16. Senior Kayla Argen scored her team a goal in the second half, bringing the game to a tie. Kayla Argen assisted with freshman Caroline Wood’s goal in overtime, which led KU to victory.

In the first half, the teams were fighting for the ball, but nothing was getting past the goalies.

Early in the second half, ESU’s Teagan Marshall scored, making it a 1-0 lead for ESU. Argen later tied the game in the half.

Time was running out and either team still needed another goal to win the game. KU’s Emme Wolfel saved two shots from getting in the goal.

Much of the crowd stayed to watch the game, even though the rain was pouring down. The athletes did not let the rain stop them from playing.

Within the seventh minute of overtime, KU took the lead with Argen’s assist to Wood for the winning goal. This victory set KU’s record to 12-1 overall and 10-1 PSAC East.

