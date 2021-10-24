Free PPL Tickets For KU Students

By Devin Bender

Head Sports Editor

The PPL Center in Allentown is offering KU students free tickets for the Women’s Olympic Hockey Exhibition game and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game against the Hartford Wolf Pack. .

The Women’s Olympic Hockey Exhibition Game presented by Toyota is Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Team USA will take the ice before heading to the Olympics in February. You can watch the game live at the PPL Center in Allentown for free or televised live on NHL-TV.

KU students are also invited to watch the Lehigh Valley Phantoms take the ice against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 23 at 7:05 p.m. To open the Phantom’s season, Phantoms Phrezny will be hosted in downtown Allentown with live entertainment outside and special menus in all neighboring restaurants all leading up to the big game.

Get your free tickets now. Each KU student can get up to four tickets per person for either or both events.

