Memorial Service for Students who Passed during 2019-2021 School Years

By Michael Alberto

Freeform Editor

Description:

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

On September 30, KU held a ceremony to honor and remember the students who had passed during the 2019-2020 school year as well as the 2020-2021 school year.

President Kenneth Hawkinson led the ceremony and read allowed statements from the families of the deceased students. For each school year, a tree was planted in memory of the students who passed during that year.

Families helped to plant each respective tree by shoveling dirt onto the sapling. They also laid flowers at the saplings in honor of their deceased loved ones.

The service concluded with a blessing for the families from a local pastor in addition to the bagpipe players playing Amazing Grace.

The ceremony allowed students, staff, family and anyone who attended to grieve and honor the students who passed throughout the past two school years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

