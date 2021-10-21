KU Employee Shortage in Response to COVID-19

By Devin Bender

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot at KU, including the employment rate on campus. When the pandemic first hit in 2020, many students opted not to live on campus. This brought the population of students on campus to less than 50% occupancy by the end of the spring 2021 semester.

“We are auxiliary funded which means we generate our own revenue from the Housing fees. We receive no money from Kutztown University,” said Desiree Reasoner, Executive Director of Residence Life and Housing and Dining Services. The campus had to reimburse students for both Housing and Dining which financially impacted Dining Services’ budget.

Housing and Dining Services are not the only ones struggling and seeking help. KU’s Residence Life, Housing & Residence Life, Dining Services, Tutoring Services, Office of Student Involvement, Recreational Services and Departments such as Art, CTM, Physical Sciences, etc., along with other facilities on campus are in high need of staff and are currently hiring new employees.

For students living on or off campus, there are several positions open that may be of interest. For more information, check on Handshake for job descriptions and applications.

KU is looking for Sports Medicine Student Assistants. The assistants work with professional staff to supply KU athletes with the highest quality care. No prior experience is necessary, however having previous experience with medication or athletics is helpful. New recruits are required to attend a 30- day probationary period and become CPR and AED certified within 1 month of hiring.

KU is also looking for Web Content Writers. This job requires the employer to have experience with WordPress and the ability to document and communicate progress on projects. Preferred qualifications are experience in writing for a business audience and enrollment in an undergraduate program of Professional Writing, English, Communication or Marketing.

Additionally, KU is looking for peer tutors. The job of the peer tutor is to assist other students to become more successful and independent learners. The peer tutor helps other students clarify or reinforce content, assignments, of the students course material. They are responsible for being familiar with campus resources.

Since the pandemic, many facilities, businesses, organizations and programs have been in need of employees. Returning back to in-person has been a challenge for all of KU. If a student is in need of a job, visit Handshake. It provides part-time and full-time options either on or off campus to tailor to each student’s individual needs.

