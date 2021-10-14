KU Foundation Announces Launch of New Campaign

By: Carin Holmes

News Editor

On Oct. 2, 2021, the KU Foundation announced the launch of the Together, We’re Golden campaign.

Foundation Donation Goals

Credit: Amber Hunsicker

The goal of the Together, We’re Golden campaign is to raise money for “scholarships, emergency funds and student experiences” as well as strengthening the KU alumni network. The KU Foundation’s goal is to raise $40 million and reach 40,000 hours of alumni engagement.

KU Foundation Executive Director Alex Ogeka announced at the launch that $33,739,541 had been raised for the campaign, which was 84 percent of its goal. Together, We’re Golden had already exceeded its alumni engagement goal, with 42,791 hours or 106.98 percent of the total goal.

Ad for the KU Foundation

Credit: Amber Hunsicker

“You are assisting the many talented students who will go on to become the next generation of our workforce, who will be the leaders of our communities and beyond, and who will be proud Golden Bears alumni,” KU President Kenneth Hawkinson said at the launch event.

The money raised will help the 80 percent of students at KU who have financial needs. Alumni engagement is meant to strengthen the alumni network by supporting KU events, networking with students and alumni, engaging on social media and/or serving on advisory boards.

To find more information about the Together, We’re Golden campaign, you can go to their website here.

Fundraising Goal, Alumni Engagement Goal, and Event Name

Credit: KU Foundation Website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

